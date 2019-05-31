Aumann (AAG) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Aumann (ETR:AAG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on shares of Aumann and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of AAG stock opened at €21.30 ($24.77) on Monday. Aumann has a one year low of €21.20 ($24.65) and a one year high of €67.10 ($78.02). The stock has a market cap of $324.83 million and a P/E ratio of 17.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment designs, manufactures, and distributes specialized machines and automated production lines for the automotive, aerospace, rail, and other mobility industries; solutions to produce electric motors and mechatronic modules for traction and auxiliary drives, and sensors; and special-purpose machinery and production lines for the production of electric and hybrid vehicles, including energy storage systems.

