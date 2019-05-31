Shares of Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 869980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atlantic Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.74.

Get Atlantic Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.04 million and a P/E ratio of 22.58.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Atlantic Gold (AGB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.90” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/atlantic-gold-agb-reaches-new-1-year-high-at-2-90.html.

Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$30.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantic Gold Corp will post 0.12999999550173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGB)

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.