Atlantic Gold (AGB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.90

Shares of Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 869980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.87.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.80 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atlantic Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.74.
The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.04 million and a P/E ratio of 22.58.
Atlantic Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGB)
Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.
