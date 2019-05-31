Associated Banc (ASB) versus Equity BancShares (EQBK) Financial Comparison

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) and Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Equity BancShares does not pay a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This table compares Associated Banc and Equity BancShares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 22.56% 9.87% 1.05% Equity BancShares 12.04% 8.98% 1.02%

Volatility and Risk

Associated Banc has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity BancShares has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Associated Banc and Equity BancShares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 2 5 2 0 2.00 Equity BancShares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Associated Banc presently has a consensus target price of $24.88, indicating a potential upside of 22.48%. Equity BancShares has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.99%. Given Equity BancShares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equity BancShares is more favorable than Associated Banc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.3% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Equity BancShares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Associated Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Equity BancShares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Associated Banc and Equity BancShares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $1.51 billion 2.22 $333.56 million $2.03 10.00 Equity BancShares $181.28 million 2.18 $35.83 million $2.64 9.52

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Equity BancShares. Equity BancShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Associated Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Equity BancShares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services comprising interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, certificates of deposit, and fixed and variable annuities, as well as full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; trust and investment management accounts; and insurance and other related products and services. This segment also engages in the administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services. Its Risk Management and Shared Services segment provides corporate risk management, credit administration, finance, treasury, operations, and technology services. As of April 30, 2019, the company operated approximately 230 banking locations serving approximately 110 communities. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 42 full-service branches located in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Equity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

