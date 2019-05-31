Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $82.85 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,285,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,692,513 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $82,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,942,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $161,089,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,279.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,998 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,225.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,765,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,601,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,927,000 after acquiring an additional 988,392 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FITB stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CAO Teresa J. Tanner sold 2,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $83,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $685,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,727 shares of company stock worth $2,302,901. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/artisan-partners-limited-partnership-has-82-85-million-stake-in-fifth-third-bancorp-fitb.html.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.