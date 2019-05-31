Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 976,119 Shares of Fortis Inc (FTS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 144.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 976,119 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Fortis were worth $61,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Fortis by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTS. ValuEngine upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Fortis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

FTS stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Fortis Inc has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

