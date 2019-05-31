ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

ARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NYSE ARR opened at $17.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.60. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 85.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. On average, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $55,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,475. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Ulm acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,676.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 107,363 shares of company stock worth $1,960,762 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 33,492 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,018,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,221,000 after buying an additional 41,856 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

