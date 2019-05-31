Aramark (ARMK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

ARMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Aramark from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Aramark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 43,915 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,299,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aramark by 3.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its stake in Aramark by 31.2% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Aramark by 26.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Aramark by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

