Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Invests $457,000 in NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) Stock

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,522,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,972,000 after purchasing an additional 182,089 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Tusk Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $9,193,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NMI news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 54,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,405,985.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 4,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $129,179.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,509 shares of company stock worth $3,924,647. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMIH. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $30.50) on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zelman & Associates cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.40.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 39.95%. The business had revenue of $81.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

