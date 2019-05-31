Aon PLC (AON) Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,436 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $18,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AON by 14,228.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,840,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,464 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AON by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other news, insider Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $1,338,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,447,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.39, for a total value of $927,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,801.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,122. Aon PLC has a one year low of $134.82 and a one year high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31. AON had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AON in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. MKM Partners raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $169.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aon PLC (AON) Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/aon-plc-aon-holdings-increased-by-o-shaughnessy-asset-management-llc.html.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.