AO World (AO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AO. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AO World from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 145 ($1.89).

LON AO opened at GBX 111 ($1.45) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $523.79 million and a PE ratio of -34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.92. AO World has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.50 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.40 ($2.28).

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

