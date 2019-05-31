Anpario (ANP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Anpario stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.90) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 million and a PE ratio of 20.27. Anpario has a twelve month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 510 ($6.66).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.20. Anpario’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include eubiotics, feed security, feed quality, and nutritional. The company's eubiotic category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, and pellet binders; feed security products include mycotoxin binders, insect control, water sanitation, and hygiene products; and nutritional category contains omega fatty acids range of products.

