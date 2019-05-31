ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Position Increased by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 126.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anthony C. Green purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $478,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $284,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 480,000 shares of company stock worth $4,604,100 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. ValuEngine raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nomura began coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. 5,644,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,992,700. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 77.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

