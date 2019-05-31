ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) hit a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 3531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Specifically, COO Craig M. Smith sold 154,036 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $2,547,755.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William B. Ridenour sold 10,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $177,555.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,769 shares of company stock worth $6,792,889 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Aegis started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.21.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $303.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,437,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,056 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 4,886,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,312 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,358,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,022,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 719,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

