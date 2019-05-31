Anaplan (PLAN) Given New $52.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target hoisted by SunTrust Banks to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.92.

PLAN stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.59. Anaplan has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $44.90.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank Calderoni sold 149,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $5,190,250.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ying Xian Chung sold 21,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $885,878.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,513 shares of company stock valued at $7,964,854.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at $492,000. Kayak Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 464.2% during the first quarter. Kayak Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 72,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 995.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after acquiring an additional 371,127 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

