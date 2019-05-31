Analysts Set Internap Corp (INAP) PT at $9.92

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.92.

INAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Internap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Internap from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Internap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Internap in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Internap by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Internap by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Internap by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Internap by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Internap by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INAP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.75. Internap has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.03 million. Internap’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Internap will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

