Analysts Set Expectations for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2019 Earnings (CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 30th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the company will earn $3.23 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.24. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWB. CSFB set a C$31.00 target price on Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.27.

CWB stock opened at C$28.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.86. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$24.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.96.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$212.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$211.70 million.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.54, for a total value of C$44,305.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,878 shares in the company, valued at C$528,062.49.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

