Analysts Set Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Target Price at $41.00

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASTE. BidaskClub cut shares of Astec Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of ASTE stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.43. 120,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,911. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $662.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $325.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.07%.

In related news, insider Jaco Van Der Merwe purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,579 shares in the company, valued at $149,962.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

