Analysts Set Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO) PT at $60.33

Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

ALBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $69.00 target price on Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 127,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,900.81% and a negative return on equity of 47.03%. On average, analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -5.99 EPS for the current year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

