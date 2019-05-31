Analysts Set $38.00 Price Target for Verso Corp (VRS)

Shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Verso’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $38.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Verso an industry rank of 220 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRS. ValuEngine cut shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Verso by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 85,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verso by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after acquiring an additional 95,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verso by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,167,000 after acquiring an additional 239,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Verso by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,759,000 after acquiring an additional 211,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verso by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,930,000 after acquiring an additional 97,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.22. 13,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,950. Verso has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $603.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.26 million. Verso had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Research analysts expect that Verso will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

