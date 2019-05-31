Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for SINA (SINA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SINA (NASDAQ: SINA):

5/28/2019 – SINA was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

5/27/2019 – SINA had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $120.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/24/2019 – SINA was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2019 – SINA had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $108.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2019 – SINA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SINA’s shares have underperformed the industry over the past year. Additionally, management stated that the continuing decline in macroeconomic conditions in China may hurt advertising revenues in the near term. Notably, the cyclical nature of online advertising is also a concern. Moreover, stiff competition in Chinese online advertising market is a headwind for SINA. The company’s continued investments in Weibo and other verticals including SINA news and finance applications are expected to weigh on the company’s profits in the near term. Further, strict regulation in the micro-lending sector is an overhang. Notably, the company’s social media platform Weibo is facing strict regulation that is hurting growth prospects. However, SINA is benefiting from user base expansion and robust growth in Weibo’s marketing revenues.”

5/17/2019 – SINA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/9/2019 – SINA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2019 – SINA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

SINA stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SINA Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.71.

Get SINA Corp alerts:

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. SINA had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $475.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SINA Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in SINA during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SINA during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,981,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in SINA during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,756,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in SINA by 53.8% during the first quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 26,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SINA by 16.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.