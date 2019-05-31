Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lincoln National (LNC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE: LNC) in the last few weeks:

5/21/2019 – Lincoln National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lincoln National's stock has outperformed its industry year to date. The company is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line led by strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment, new product introduction, enhancement of existing products and change in business mix. It has also streamlined its business by axing unprofitable and non-core lines. Its operational efficiency and disciplined capital management are noteworthy. Also, its increased expense driven by investment in technology will dent margins for the next several quarters. High leverage is another cause of concern.”

5/20/2019 – Lincoln National was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lincoln National's stock has outperformed its industry year to date. The company is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line led by strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment, new product introduction, enhancement of existing products and change in business mix. It has also streamlined its business by axing unprofitable and non-core lines. Its operational efficiency and disciplined capital management are noteworthy. Also, its increased expense driven by investment in technology will dent margins for the next several quarters. High leverage is another cause of concern.”

5/13/2019 – Lincoln National was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lincoln National Corporation’s first-quarter 2019 earnings of $2.14 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. The bottom line improved about 8.6% year over year, mainly led by increase in revenues and share buyback. The company is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line led by strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment, new product introduction, enhancement of existing products and change in business mix. It has also streamlined its business by axing unprofitable and non-core lines. Its operational efficiency and disciplined capital management are noteworthy. The stock has outperformed its industry year to date. Also, its increased expense driven by investment in technology will dent margins for the next several quarters. High leverage is another cause of concern.”

5/10/2019 – Lincoln National was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lincoln National Corporation’s first-quarter 2019 earnings of $2.14 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.9%. The bottom line improved about 8.6% year over year, mainly led by increase in revenues and share buyback. The company is poised to grow on the back of its increasing top line led by strong performance of the Life Insurance Segment, new product introduction, enhancement of existing products and change in business mix. It has also streamlined its business by axing unprofitable and non-core lines. Its operational efficiency and disciplined capital management are noteworthy. The stock has outperformed its industry year to date. Also, its increased expense driven by investment in technology will dent margins for the next several quarters. High leverage is another cause of concern.”

5/2/2019 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Lincoln National was given a new $92.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2019 – Lincoln National had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE LNC opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.95. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $71.27.

Get Lincoln National Co alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 11,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $755,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $448,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,910.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,312 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Accident Compensation Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 44.4% in the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.