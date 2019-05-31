Analysts Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to post $9.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.19 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 416.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $85.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $85.27 million to $86.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $78.56 million, with estimates ranging from $51.62 million to $98.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.93.

In related news, CFO Dean L. Schorno acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares in the company, valued at $99,526.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

