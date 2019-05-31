Analysts Expect Mosaic Co (MOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. Mosaic reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

In other news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,045,330.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emery N. Koenig bought 2,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $50,031.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,593.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,339 shares of company stock valued at $414,182 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Mosaic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,330,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,212,490,000 after purchasing an additional 541,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mosaic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,829,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,470,000 after purchasing an additional 804,263 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,282 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Mosaic by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,250,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mosaic by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,082,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,421,000 after purchasing an additional 425,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.47. 5,872,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 4.72%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

