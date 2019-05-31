Analysts Expect Albany International Corp. (AIN) to Post $0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. Albany International reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Albany International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $251.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.75 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $69.57 on Friday. Albany International has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $82.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Albany International by 942.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the first quarter valued at $733,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

