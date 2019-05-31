Analysts Expect Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (AGLE) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Get Aeglea Bio Therapeutics alerts:

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04).

AGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Aeglea Bio Therapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,349.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 8,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $58,967.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,125.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 48,055 shares of company stock valued at $322,636 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 58.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 186,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,964. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $188.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.