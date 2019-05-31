Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO) Receives GBX 303 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 302 ($3.95).

AMGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amigo from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Amigo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital downgraded Amigo to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Amigo in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Amigo from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of LON:AMGO opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.02, a quick ratio of 18.46 and a current ratio of 18.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. Amigo has a 1 year low of GBX 145.06 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 314.95 ($4.12).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 7.45 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Amigo’s previous dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Amigo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.25%.

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

