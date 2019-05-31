American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $251,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,084,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,397,000 after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 11.2% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 174,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $519,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.45 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.12.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.59. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $105.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.27 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

