American Express (AXP) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $61,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,872,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,310,914,000 after buying an additional 364,282 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,017,122 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $96,950,000 after buying an additional 63,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,060 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens set a $131.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $116.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $120.88.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The payment services company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.86%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 101,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $12,230,581.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 258,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,060,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 44,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $5,316,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,584,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,297 shares of company stock valued at $19,341,665. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/american-express-axp-shares-sold-by-rothschild-co-asset-management-us-inc.html.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.