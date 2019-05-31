Ameri (AMRH) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) shares were down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 790,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,655,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
The stock has a market cap of $14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.09.
Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter. Ameri had a negative return on equity of 78.62% and a negative net margin of 40.32%.
Ameri Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRH)
Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.
