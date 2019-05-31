Ambrosus Price Tops $0.0457 (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. Ambrosus has a market cap of $6.60 million and $361,345.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Coinrail and IDEX. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00379937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.02246020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00156293 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, Binance, Coinrail, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gatecoin and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.