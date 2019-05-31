Alpine Global Management LLC Has $59.34 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (KSA)

Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 3,196.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727,939 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF accounts for about 17.2% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alpine Global Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $59,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000.

Shares of KSA stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $35.66.

