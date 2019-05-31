Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 67,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 9,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,361.50.

In related news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total transaction of $85,245.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,083.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total value of $96,038.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $203,601.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779 shares of company stock worth $931,983. 13.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,117.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $787.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $36.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

