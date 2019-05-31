Alpha Token Hits Market Capitalization of $122,418.00 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Alpha Token has a market cap of $122,418.00 and $654,598.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Token token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, Token Store and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00389814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.58 or 0.02221834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00152681 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Alpha Token Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,529,177 tokens. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/Alpha_Token_Official_News . Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

