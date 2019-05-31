Allergan plc (AGN) Receives $184.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.47.

Several research firms recently commented on AGN. Bank of America set a $197.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.95 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $165.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $217.00 target price on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Allergan alerts:

In other news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.67 per share, for a total transaction of $252,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allergan by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Allergan by 2,162.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Allergan during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Allergan during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

AGN stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. Allergan has a 12 month low of $120.68 and a 12 month high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.