Alchemint Standards Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $338,006.00 and approximately $9,375.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00384023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.68 or 0.02188405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001560 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00154848 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.