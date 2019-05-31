Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 28.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALK. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 762.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $294,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $98,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,487.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.43.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $58.78 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

