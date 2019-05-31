Alambic Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 10,700 Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,526,000 after buying an additional 111,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,908,000 after buying an additional 22,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,581,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,348,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 554,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 103,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 483,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after purchasing an additional 79,868 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

NASDAQ CMTL opened at $21.70 on Friday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $523.53 million, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Comtech Telecomm.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

