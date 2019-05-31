Alambic Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Cactus Inc (WHD)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cactus by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cactus by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Cactus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

Shares of WHD opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Cactus Inc has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $40.97.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $158.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. Cactus had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Equities analysts predict that Cactus Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Bender sold 1,935,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $69,547,509.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven Bender sold 228,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $8,223,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,173,649 shares of company stock valued at $78,099,209 in the last ninety days. 96.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

