AK Steel (AKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.82

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 50717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.05 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AK Steel to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $585.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.73.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,835,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,211 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 27,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 268,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.
About AK Steel (NYSE:AKS)
AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.
