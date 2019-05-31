AK Steel (AKS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.82

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 50717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.05 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AK Steel to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $585.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.73.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 61.44%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AK Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,835,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,211 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 27,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 268,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

About AK Steel (NYSE:AKS)

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

