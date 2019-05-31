AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS) Director Gregory M. Freiwald Purchases 49,500 Shares

AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) Director Gregory M. Freiwald bought 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $128,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,138.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AGFS traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,643. The company has a market cap of $124.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.75. AgroFresh Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $38.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.55 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AgroFresh Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

