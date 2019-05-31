Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Major Shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc Sells 20,800 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $468,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bermuda One Fund Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilysys alerts:

On Thursday, May 23rd, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 33,200 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $745,008.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 16,900 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $356,590.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 32,800 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $693,392.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 27,100 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $538,748.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 16,400 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $316,848.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 15,651 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $302,533.83.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 22,400 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $423,808.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 3,200 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $60,576.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 11,700 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $221,598.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 8,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $149,040.00.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $22.13 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $22.94.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 24.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 118.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 77,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,141,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,167 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Agilysys to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

WARNING: “Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) Major Shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc Sells 20,800 Shares” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/agilysys-inc-agys-major-shareholder-bermuda-one-fund-llc-sells-20800-shares.html.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.