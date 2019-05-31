AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,591,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330,678 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 1.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $87,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $53.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $61.17.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AGF Investments Inc. Sells 330,678 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/agf-investments-inc-sells-330678-shares-of-ishares-msci-japan-etf-ewj.html.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.