Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 5,804 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Intuit by 85.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $248.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $272.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 41.50%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.55.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $910,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,231 shares of company stock worth $24,236,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

