Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. Purchases 800 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.9% of Acorn Advisory Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after acquiring an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,130,095,000 after acquiring an additional 553,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,174,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639,712 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14,778.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 52,838,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,001,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,302,868,000 after acquiring an additional 896,051 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $132.20 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $98.81 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37. The firm has a market cap of $197.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total value of $4,253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $540,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.90 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/31/acorn-advisory-capital-l-p-purchases-800-shares-of-walt-disney-co-dis.html.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.