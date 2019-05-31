Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,098,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,792,000 after purchasing an additional 162,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,802,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,295,000 after purchasing an additional 403,363 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,207,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,903 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,668,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 8,539,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,161,000 after purchasing an additional 755,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

SLF opened at $39.26 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. CIBC cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

