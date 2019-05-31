Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 47,857 Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (RDY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,857 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 93.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 172.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.13. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.82.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.46 million. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

RDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. CL King raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

