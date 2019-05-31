$87.13 Million in Sales Expected for Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report $87.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.05 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $59.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year sales of $385.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.35 million to $398.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $407.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.80 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 2.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLDN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,171,795.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,733,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 111.0% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 507,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 267,081 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,716,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after purchasing an additional 145,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 74.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 283,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 121,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Willdan Group has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $40.70.

Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

