44,200 Shares in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 44,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,108,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,049,000 after acquiring an additional 781,761 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,962,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,102,000 after buying an additional 69,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $195,542,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,092,000 after buying an additional 70,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,800,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after buying an additional 191,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNV traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.02. 14,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,849. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.10. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.15 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 82.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.54 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $73.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

