$32.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will announce sales of $32.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.12 billion to $32.75 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $32.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $131.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.56 billion to $133.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $133.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.29 billion to $135.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America set a $64.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $81,344.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,387.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $350,312.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,530 shares of company stock valued at $664,198. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 12,167,820.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,242,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,949,390,000 after buying an additional 55,241,906 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 11,356.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,152,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 50,705,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,105,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,574,099 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,842,056,000 after buying an additional 23,309,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 23.0% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,029,226 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,297,330,000 after buying an additional 8,034,336 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.61. 1,115,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,505,650. The stock has a market cap of $240.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.17%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.