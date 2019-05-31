2,746 Shares in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Purchased by Alpine Global Management LLC

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 62.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $169.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.42. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $237.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 45.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wellington Shields raised Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 24,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,117,993.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,401,960.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.95, for a total value of $294,296.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,128,028. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

